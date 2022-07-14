Leonard Pitts stated men commit most crimes. Let’s start with school. Kids are taught math, reading, history, etc. What if we added a class to the curriculum called “ongoing therapy and critical thinking” led by a licensed psychotherapist? Children would have a place where they could express their feelings and learn how to react and process emotions in a healthy manner
What if parents with children in schools were mandated to attend seminars at least four times a year lead by licensed therapists, instructing parents how not to parent emotionally, but to think ‘What do I want tp ja[[em and how do I make it happen?'
I’ve seen people screaming at their children and threatening them with all sorts of things. What if parents learned to stop, take a breath and actually put into practice what they are taught at these seminars? Imagine fathers involved in their sons’ lives? What if fathers broke whatever toxic cycle they themselves were raised in and learned to create an emotionally healthy son?
Please approach your School Board with this groundbreaking idea of stopping the violence and insanity before it starts! Revolutionary, I know……but do we really have anything to lose by taking intelligent and well-thought-out action? Before it turns into violence?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.