Editor:
Besides the names of some roads changing, suddenly around here the worst thing is sitting at the intersection with a solid red left-turn arrow, waiting to turn green and no traffic coming.
I'm thinking, what gadget invented this idea?
What's the matter with a flashing red arrow? Or an amber flashing left arrow which means stop and go with caution, especially if no one is coming the opposite way in North Port at U.S. 41 and Tuscola Boulevard. Going into Holiday Park they have an amber flashing light and it works great.
Le'ts have more of those. Inform our fine road engineers.
Life is precious and why waste it sitting around looking stupid? How about it Mr. Traffic Engineer? Can we make a change?
Jim Liguori
Port Charlotte
