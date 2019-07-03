Editor:
Why do our government officials have such trouble building walls, especially where they are sorely needed?
First, congressional Democrats are adamantly opposed to Trump’s border wall to stop the horde of Central American migrants — even though it is the most effective and fundamentally proven method of preventing undesired incursions.
Second, we have the Punta Gorda seawall collapse. Will repairs ever be completed?
Third, Punta Gorda’s failure to prevent Pickleball migrants from taking over Gilchrist Park is now being “mitigated” by an “acoustic wall” around the purloined courts. Unfortunately, the city didn’t manage the contractor, and the wrong materials were used.
Last, after allowing an unsafe proximity of residential development near the sheriff’s shooting range, the county tried to install a protective wall. Oops! They also didn’t manage the contractor, and he installed the wrong type of wall. Hey, it’s only money.
Why don’t we consult with the folks who know how to build proper walls? The Chinese successfully built 13,000 miles of The Great Wall, and it stopped those Mongol migrants. The Russians (Soviets) weren’t bad at it either; the Berlin Wall (96 miles) lasted several decades and kept those pesky Germans from escaping to freedom. And how about those Romans? Hadrian’s Wall (73 miles) kept the Scots and their kilts in Scotland. The “Peace Walls” in Northern Ireland have kept the Irish from killing each other.
It’s time to go international, folks. Let’s bring in the experts. While we’re at it, let’s put a wall around crazy California!
Dick Nelson
Punta Gorda
