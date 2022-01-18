A basic societal equilibrium that has existed for hundreds of years has dramatically shifted. We know our lives are changing, but we don’t quite understand why. Cities are in decline. Violent crime is rising. Homelessness is rising. National debt is soaring. What happened?
Beginning in 1760 with the Industrial Revolution, income and population began to exhibit unprecedented, sustained growth. Most new jobs were fit even for people with relatively unimpressive mental abilities as they were built around repetitive physical labor or repetitive machine operations. Nearly everyone was employable.
Beginning in 1960 with the Computer Revolution, repetitive operations began being replaced with computerized robotics. Jobs became more specialized requiring higher intelligence and lesser physical activity. Today 23.6% of people are unemployed or underemployed because they are not qualified for today’s specialized or hi-tech job profiles according to the Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity.
Governments have tried to stem the problem by giving trillions in payments and benefits to the underemployed to maintain some sort of humanitarian balance. However, societal stratification between the rich/erudite and the poor/underemployed continues to worsen, driving civil unrest and threatening societal collapse. We cannot just say, “Let them eat cake” and expect to keep our heads. The solution must include opportunities for the underemployed to earn a living wage, reside in a decent home, and live a satisfying life through jobs that don't require an IQ of 120 or an advanced college degree.
