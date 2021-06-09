Editor:
I just read an article that Republicans created a false narrative about failing schools and want to suppress voting. Let's review past happenings.
To understand failing schools look at Baltimore, Maryland. Recently, standardized tests were given to the city's students. Not one student passed the math test (100% failure). Parents in Baltimore went to move their children from the failing public schools to the successful private schools at no additional cost to them. This is the Republican platform.
In the past election we had ballot harvesting. This is when people go out into the community and get people to sign voting ballots. These are ballots that have already been filled out. They are all for the same candidate.
Republicans proposed to stop ballot harvesting and require voters to present identification in order to vote.
We must have good schools and honest voting if we are to survive as a democracy.
John Atkinson
Port Charlotte
