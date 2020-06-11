Editor;
The Sun printed a fine hurricane information insert, that included list of emergency supplies, including hand sanitizer.
With Covid-19 appearance, all agree that hand-washing and hand sanitizer be used.
Easy to recommend, but hand sanitizer and even medicinal alcohol, are now, frequently not available in stores. Hand washing may not even be easy after a storm. It occurred to me that there must be a practical, homemade hand sanitizer.
Local distilleries are producing the alcohol and making hand sanitizers. Did I miss locations or mention in the hurricane edition? If a homemade formula is available, please share that information. Can alcohol, medicinal or consumable be added to hand lotion? Early on I was fortunate and bought an "after-sunburn," glycerin based lotion, to which I added 90% medicine cabinet alcohol, that we keep in the car. Information on how to replace that now, would be helpful.
James Lambert
Punta Gorda
