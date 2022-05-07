My daughter is graduating from college. We saved all my money to pay her tuition. She doesn’t have any student loans. Will we get our money back? Of course not, so we’re paying for people who didn’t save money. And those that saved to put their kids through college get screwed.
So the Democrats will try to bribe, again, young voters they promised to pay off their student loans.
Hunter’s laptop is 100% not disinformation people.
Distribution of shares:
20 (Hunter)
20 (Rob Walker)
20 (James Gilliard)
20 (Tony Bobulinski)
10 (Joe Biden)
10 held by Hunter for the big guy.
Access to Joe Biden for years.
A federal investigation focuses on Hunter’s well-compensated work for the past decade, with Ukraine, China, and Kazakhstan businesses and tycoons.
Ukrainian company pays Hunter millions over 5 years.
A Kazakhstan oligarch sent Hunter $142k which Hunter used to buy a sports car, according to the New York Post. Access to his father.
A Chinese energy company sent $4.8 million to entities Hunter and Jim Biden controlled, for purported legal and advisory work, according to the New York Post. Access to his father.
Business partners of Hunter's that have ties to the Communist party, visiting the White House many times. Access to his father granted.
This same POTUS that has never spoken to his son about his business dealings, has lied. I’ve told you a very small part, because MSM won’t spend a second reporting this, imagine that. POTUS has become a national security risk.
