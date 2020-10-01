Editor:
The planet's future is on the ballot in November.
Fires, tropical cyclones and hurricanes are intensifying, putting our earth in jeopardy.
What can voters do??
Vote for Joe Biden who accepts the scientific consensus about climate change. President Trump thinks the warming of the planet is a "hoax" and he will continue to do nothing only making matters worse.
As a result of some deep insecurity about experts, including climate scientists, Trump took the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement, an atrocious decision considering we are running out of time to turn around the climate emergency.
Now, Trump is once again inventing scapegoats by blaming the fires in Oregon and California on members of antifa. As is his custom the President cites no evidence for these claims.
We need a president who will accept responsibility and take action to protect our environment while putting Americans back to work in "green" jobs.
We need Joe Biden!
Gretchenn Leppla
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.