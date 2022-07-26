Many think medical information is inherent in their religion. For example religious-based laws are passed banning abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy. Well the exact moment of conception is uncertain so physicians often use the last menstrual cycle which might be just two or more weeks earlier. So the 6 weeks abortion ban allows for possibly as little as 3 weeks from conception.
The fetal heart beat is another inaccuracy. Sure often parents are told to listen to a fetal heart beat but at 16 weeks what is observed and amplified by the ultrasound is just vibrating early precursors of cardiac plumbing. Next there is fetal pain; a fetus needs an outer brain cortex to feel pain and that hasn’t developed at 22 weeks. It is rare for abortions at this late stage. Finally there is viability upon early birth, there have been great advances in neonatal care but fetuses don’t yet survive or rarely do except with major medical issues at 22 weeks.
We are enacting laws not based on science and worse these laws are diminishing on women’s rights.
What is needed is a law banning forced pregnancies. Let’s make it illegal for States or Congress to pass laws forcing a woman of any age including recently a 10-year-old rape victim to give birth against her will.
Women must not be the breeding mares of any religion or any political party.
