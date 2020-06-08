Editor:
In times of crisis, some of our leaders have risen to the occasion by going out among the people of this country and speaking in such a way that they defused the anger arising from catastrophic events. In 1968, Bobby Kennedy stood on a flatbed truck in Indianapolis shortly after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. and spoke out against division, violence and lawlessness.
In 2001, just six days after two planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center, George W. Bush visited a mosque in Washington, D.C. and tried to prevent violence by urging Americans to treat one another with respect.
Compare the words of those leaders with the remarks of Donald Trump when protesters approached the White House recently. He wrote on Twitter,.....”nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had, they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs and most ominous weapons I have ever seen.”
We do not need a leader who divides us. We do not need a leader who advocates violence. We need a new president.
Gordon Mulligan
Englewood
