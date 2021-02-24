Editor:
God blesses its formation with men who gave us the guidelines from which the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights was fashioned. The guiding principles were government of the people, by the people, for the people.
We have come a long ways but we got off the right track. Look to see that many of the elected officials do not have the best interests of the people in mind. They have only their self interest of power in mind. They are missing the love that is the glue that should bind us together for the good of man, nation and God.
It is easy to see the many countries that lack this — socialism, communism, etc. Dictators only think of themselves.
We were blessed to have had a great president who showed us the love he had for our country and sought the best things for all of us. Just remember the many rallies he had where the audience yelled to him — we love you.
Let us get back on track and not vote for those who do not have the right glue. Love the nation and not self interests.
Jerry Riseley
Punta Gorda
