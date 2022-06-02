Watching the talking heads wonder what is happening in our country with people going into schools and shooting “babies,” I don’t think any of them touch on the reason that I feel is the problem(s).
We have schools that foster the “liberal/progressive” thought about certain subjects:
Responsibility - If you feel like doing something, just go ahead and do it. If there are consequences for what you do it is not your fault but the fault of society.
Achievement - There are no winners and losers, if you attempt something that is above your capabilities you should be treated as the winner and receive your award. (motivation to improve?)
Discipline. - The child that is told in school that corporal punishment is a crime. “Whoever spares the rod hates their children, but the one who loves their children is careful to discipline them.” (Proverbs 13:24) This is not beating children but disciplining them. I would say that if my behind was bruised when I was young it was after my actions frighten my parents because of something dangerous. Discipline following “minor” infractions was not near as severe but remembered nonetheless.
My feeling is we must make consequences for behavior, discipline for rule breaking and reward for actual achievement. That does not mean beatings. That does not mean demeaning someone for not coming in first. Our kids are not stupid, they know when they are being lied to or loved.
