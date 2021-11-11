The Charlotte County community lost a wonderful person recently in the passing of James “Jim” L. Hageman. There is a saying “What you do, defines who you are” which certainly does speak well about Jim.
Hageman was involved in so many persons’ lives and in so many activities. Jim gave and gave and gave again. He was manager of a local and regional business and participated in and led community organizations which included the Cultural Center of Charlotte Co., the Charlotte Harbor Rotary Club, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce and the Peace River Basin Board of the SW Florida Water Management. Besides, he was the longest serving member of the Royal Order of Ponce de Leon Conquistadors for over 40 years.
A long-time active member of the Charlotte County Republican Executive Committee, Jim was also well known in the political arena as having been the campaign manager in various capacities for several local state representatives including Dave Bitner, Jerry Paul and Ken Roberson. His expertise was accepted by many other elected officials both local and statewide.
Jim will be missed by Charlotte Countians because he stood for the truth ... the good in all things. His leadership qualities were exemplary. He was able to deal with any contingency that came before him. We need more folks like Jim Hageman. He will be missed by all whose lives he touched.
