Editor:
In this worrisome time instead of looking for negative news, opinions, editorials etc. that you can further embellish to print, why not change your attitude and print more positives?
Thousands of companies and individuals are pitching in to beat this horrible thing. Write about much of the good stuff that is happening. Shed a little sunshine throughout your paper. The virus is doing enough of its own damage and does not need any help from the press.
Kevin Rowe
Placida
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.