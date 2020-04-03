Editor:

In this worrisome time instead of looking for negative news, opinions, editorials etc. that you can further embellish to print, why not change your attitude and print more positives?

Thousands of companies and individuals are pitching in to beat this horrible thing. Write about much of the good stuff that is happening. Shed a little sunshine throughout your paper. The virus is doing enough of its own damage and does not need any help from the press.

Kevin Rowe

Placida

