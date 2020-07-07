Editor:
Thank you Norris “Buckey” Shelton, Jr. for telling those of us who are not young black men what it is like to be one.
Your story by Elaine Allen-Emrich in Tuesday’s (June 23) Sun was eye opening and thought compelling. And thank you Rena Quinn for telling us your story of love and hurt. We all — black, white, young, old, male, female, politician, police, friends, neighbors, countrymen — need to see and hear more of these kinds of stories.
Peggy Schenk
Port Charlotte
