Amazingly, most folks reading this column are clueless regarding the corruption of our political system. What is most important to me is the "truth" that is missing from the The Daily Sun.
Yes, Donald Trump lost the election but what if the truth about the Russian collusion hoax, the Department of Justice, and the FBI suppression of the truth of how Mrs. Clinton and her minions spent millions to cast Trump as a Soviet agent and a villain and clueless people bought it. Sadly, it continues with DOJ and the FBI trying to pin anything and everything on Trump while excusing Hillary for far worse.
As a proud, retired federal agent I had many dedicated friends 30 years ago in the DEA and FBI who had guts like this old Marine who could never be intimidated by senior management who sold their souls to the devil. Hillary's server and Hunter's laptop were ignored but all disinformation against Trump is OK. As an independent, I hope both Biden and Trump fade into history gracefully and someone like Tulsi Gabbart, Joseph Cotton, or Nicki Haley get in the mix but that's just me talking.
Let's hope that both the FBI and DOJ stop meddling in our political system letting the people decide elections based on fact and the truth. God bless our country, military, first responders, and drug enforcement officers trying to save American children from the tons of drugs flowing here from China and Mexico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.