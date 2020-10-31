Editor:
I am writing this letter to recommend to all Rotonda West residents that they vote for Patti Cowin and Diane Shaw for RWA directors. Both of these women have worked hard within the community to improve it and both want what is best for Rotonda West. They have no business interest in Rotonda West like one of the other candidates, David Kelly, who does not even live in Rotonda West! Mr. Kelly is running for his fourth term! He has been on the board for nine years. It is time to give other candidates a chance to represent the best interests of the residents.
Diane Shaw has demonstrated a willingness to help her neighbors in her activism regarding the MSBU - even forming a group who got a refund of $180 per lot owner in Rotonda West. She and Patti are for term limits, protection of wildlife, advocating for residents, fairness in policy regarding the community center, better communication, inclusion of all residents on committees and adherence to the policies and procedures.
Patti Cowin is running for re-election to her second term. Patti is a proven strong advocate for residents. Diane has advocated to Charlotte County for all residents and has produced results without even being a board member.
The Rotonda West RWA is stagnant. We see the same people over and over in the high positions. It is time to put people on the board who have no agenda. Vote for Diane and Patti for the RWA!
Tom D’Abrosca
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.