I have met and questioned several candidates for North Port City Commission and Nick Trolli exceeds as the person best qualified for the position. He's respectful, responsible and makes a conscious effort to hear all concerns.

He is qualified by his experience on government boards and committees such as the Planning/Zoning Advisory Board, the Utility Board and Committeeman for Precinct 311. Nick has also been involved with our local schools, Poinsettia Festival, Kiwanis Club and WKDW-97.5 Real Community Radio.

Nick is endorsed and supported by local firefighters, teachers and community leaders. I join them in endorsing Nick. I have known him for the past six years and I am confident that he will make North Port a Great City.

Mail - in ballots will be arriving soon. When they do, Vote for Nick Trolli for City Commission District 1!

Thank you.

David Samuel

Venice

