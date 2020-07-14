Editor:
I have met and questioned several candidates for North Port City Commission and Nick Trolli exceeds as the person best qualified for the position. He's respectful, responsible and makes a conscious effort to hear all concerns.
He is qualified by his experience on government boards and committees such as the Planning/Zoning Advisory Board, the Utility Board and Committeeman for Precinct 311. Nick has also been involved with our local schools, Poinsettia Festival, Kiwanis Club and WKDW-97.5 Real Community Radio.
Nick is endorsed and supported by local firefighters, teachers and community leaders. I join them in endorsing Nick. I have known him for the past six years and I am confident that he will make North Port a Great City.
Mail - in ballots will be arriving soon. When they do, Vote for Nick Trolli for City Commission District 1!
Thank you.
David Samuel
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.