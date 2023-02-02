The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proud to distribute free meals and food stamps to anyone that claims they are in need of support. Meanwhile the National Park Service asks us to "Please Do Not Feed the Animals" because they will become dependent on handouts and will not learn to care for themselves.
Government handouts and entitlements have this exact effect producing a generation of people with no work skills, ambition or incentive to support themselves. We are living in a free society but that does not include a free lunch.
From the founding of our nation until the fourth quarter of the 20th century the political economy, taxing and spending, was used to provide public goods and services such as defense, education, infrastructure and research. In 1960, about 75% of public goods were used for this purpose.
Today 75% of the political economy is spent on individual payments misnamed as entitlements. Programs like Social Security and Medicare have added services that were never part of the original intention. We need as a nation to be less dependent on government. America is a land of opportunity not guaranteed outcome.
Our government lacks fiscal responsibility and when you couple that with politicians that make promises, well you know what happens. Most federal programs can be done less expensively and efficiently by the private sector. That's the American way. That's what made America great and prosperous.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.