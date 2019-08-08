Editor:

We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare to ourselves and our prosperity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America." The preamble to the Constitution.

This country is supposed to have three co-equal branches of government. That has been usurped by the rampant corruption in the Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr, Mitch McConnell and the GOP, and especially the Trump administration and heads of our federal government agencies.

Who is defending our Constitution for us? Our elected officials are currently on a six-week summer break. What chaos and havoc can happen with the current lawless and cruel government? It only takes a few minutes to make a call to elected officials and demand they uphold our beliefs and freedoms.

U.S. Capitol switchboard, 202-456-1111; Sen. Rubio, 202-224-3041; Sen Scott, 202-224-5274; U.S. Rep. Steube, 202-225-5792. We need elected officials who will work for us, we should expect it and deserve it.

Diane Allen

Port Charlotte

