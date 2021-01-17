Editor:
There are presently two Covid vaccines available. The Moderna vaccine which requires a standard freezer for storage, and the Pfizer vaccine which requires a very low temperature freezer for its storage.
I find it very telling that, according to published reports, not one of our three "C" rated "for profit" Charlotte County hospitals has felt the need to obtain the necessary refrigeration to store the Pfizer vaccine. This drastically limits the amount of vaccine available to inoculate the our residents.
If the hospitals won't do it, then why can't the county get the necessary refrigeration? How many lives must be lost before action is taken?
Bob Fritz
Punta Gorda
