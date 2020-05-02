Editor:
Maybe, just maybe it is time for Punta Gorda Airport to entertain an additional airline?
It has always seemed to me, and to others I have spoken with, that the city of Punta Gorda, (and Charlotte County as well) are being held hostage by Allegiant!
This has become quite evident as we observe the view-blocking Sunseeker now abandoned near the bridge connecting Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. Allegiant pleads for assistance for the airline, causing the airport to have to plead as well. The airport can certainly accommodate more airlines.
We need another carrier to come to Punta Gorda! I think we would all agree!
Competition should always be a good thing!
Beverly Brady
Punta Gorda
