Editor:
If all carbon emissions were to totally stop todayh, when would global warming start to stop? Asking Google, I have read anywhere from decades to centuries. Most emissions are being retained by our oceans, killing sea life and warming our planet.
There are ways, they say, of extracting these emissions and using them as energy. These "ways" might help bring our fish back, provide needed energy, and possibly reduce greenhouse gasses. I don't see or hear of anything other than stopping fossil fuel production, eliminating thousands of jobs and changing our world as we know it. Should we perhaps, look into an "alternate opinion"?
Jim Panaretos
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.