Editor:

If all carbon emissions were to totally stop todayh, when would global warming start to stop? Asking Google, I have read anywhere from decades to centuries. Most emissions are being retained by our oceans, killing sea life and warming our planet.

There are ways, they say, of extracting these emissions and using them as energy. These "ways" might help bring our fish back, provide needed energy, and possibly reduce greenhouse gasses. I don't see or hear of anything other than stopping fossil fuel production, eliminating thousands of jobs and changing our world as we know it. Should we perhaps, look into an "alternate opinion"?

Jim Panaretos

Port Charlotte

