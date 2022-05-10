Recently, I requested the Board of County Commissioners postpone the hearing for a zoning change on Harper Avenue. Moving the schedule from early August to October 11th on the development of 222 apartments on 11 acres of property.
Restaurant specialities has not agreed to move ahead with their project to build on the corner lots on Melbourne, or submit final plans. Until that time, how can the BOCC consider such a large additional project? We understand F.D.O.T. is making some necessary access changes for increased traffic flow. Until this is done, it would be impossible to know how congested our area could become. Will we get new street lights, new sidewalks, improved drainage, fire hydrants meeting county fire codes, a safe school bus stop, etc.?
From the lack of a response we can assume the BOCC would prefer the builder get his zoning change and then work out the lack of details with Community Development and not the local residents. Is this how new government works?
In 1992 when the first CRA was established, the BOCC wanted to improve traffic flow, transportation, clean up the blight and improve safety. What has been accomplished in 30 years to improve the current traffic flow and area as a whole? Would it be worth a work session or the BOCC to sit down with F.D.O.T. and come up with a solution to improve traffic flow from Melbourne North.
Let's get the property producing income, sales taxes, local jobs and off Port Charlotte’s maintenance system? Three years has been enough time to get a solution!
