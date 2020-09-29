Editor:
During President Donald Trump's tenure in the White House, three well known icons of democracy passed away. They were John McCain, Elijah Cummings and John Lewis. These were men that humbly gave their service to country and fellow citizens. I would call them S&S politicians (servants and statesmen). Some other politicians are M&M (me and money).
Recent reports allude to our President saying derogatory statements about our veterans and knowingly withholding the truth of the severity of the COVID-19 Pandemic. A true leader leads by example. This could be the simple act of wearing a face mask, to protect others to slow the spread of this virus. Our country desperately needs S&S leadership, not M&M leadership.
Robert D. Winter
Rotonda West
