After a chaotic election for house speaker, the Republican party has begun showing how it intends to govern. Just out of the gate, they came, determined to torch funding for IRS, which has been underfunded, crippling vital collections of money necessary to run our country. Of course, their story to us says they are defending us from the IRS. But factually, few ordinary taxpayers, with simple returns have been audited and few will.


