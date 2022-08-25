This old man addressing some areas of concerns, mostly “honesty” is the loneliest word in the kingdom of Washington D.C.
Institute term limits for all elected officials. Original intent of founding fathers was not career politicians. Main problem is wrong priorities. Today’s politicians’ goal is to get re-elected. If they knew their time in office was limited, maybe congressman would do their job, work for the good of “We The People.”
We desperately need a federal balanced budget amendment. Most individuals, cities, and states balance their budget every year. Everyone knows you cannot spend your way out of debt, except politicians. The Inflation Reduction Act is the latest to add insult to injury. Never should anyone spend more than they have.
The left’s man-made climate change religion is a hoax. CO2 is required for plants to produce O2 to sustain our life on this planet. Greenhouse gases are 95% water vapor, 4.964% methane, and less than .036% CO2.
The root cause of the crime problem in Democratic controlled cities is lack of morality and absence of consequences. Look at current government, it is the perfect example of organized crime. The next election we need to repair the damage instituted by this regime and replace all mayors and district attorneys in these crime-ridden Democrat cities.
If I was to agree with these politicians, we would all be wrong. November elections are coming. Vote your conscience.
“A person is but the product of their thought. What they think, they become.” – Mahatma Gandhi.
