Irrespective of party affiliation, we must elect persons intellectually smart, sincere, and honest in thought, speech, and actions, who will serve the best interests of their constituents. Voting because they are of your “party,” though they are blatantly corrupt, dishonest, and anti-American, is blatantly stupid. Look at Joe!
If The Daily Sun would allow, I would announce the “Republicans on our ballot” in Charlotte County, whom I would never vote. There are several absolute RINOs who support the phosphate company, based in Tampa, as well another who is not on our ballot, who seeks to step into Nancy Pelosi’s shoes in January. We’ve had two recent RINO speakers worse than Nancy could ever be. At least she rallied her party and stood up as a leader. Same goes for the leadership on the Republican side in the Senate (wife’s a friend of Xi’s).
If this upsets you, sorry, but our best president got waylaid by corrupt RINOs and crooked Democrats, so they could return to their gravy trains (don’t blame me, just open your eyes).
Politicians should be limited to two terms in office. Good enough for president, should be for all elected officials. They are our servants and should not get so comfortable, they feel they can ignore the will of the people and rob us blind.
Everyone in America should be encouraged to find a profession and work it. Elected office should not be forever, but a calling for a few years and then return to their chosen profession!
