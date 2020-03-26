Editor:
Lately there have been many Trump supporters complaining about Dems writing too many letters critical of our president. I wonder if they remember the anti-Obama and anti-Hillary letters during the 2008-16 years? How many times did I hear "lock her up" from Trump and his supporters? Hillary was investigated and questioned for many hours, yet never charged; but Trump and Barr would still like to "lock her up" if they could.
On the other hand, we do have some Trump aides in prison as I speak. And we now have a pandemic that is being down-played by this administration. We have had the fewest news press conferences ever, and WH officials have stated that coronavirus "has been contained." I guess you have to use Twitter to get official news, directly from the boss, but I don't use Twitter or FAUX. The Pres doesn't answer reporters' questions completely as he refuses to respect them.
I plan to vote to replace Trump, and as many lying Trump supporting congresspersons as possible. How about you? We deserve to know the complete truth.
Don Skaggs
Port Charlotte
