The struggle of working in Florida’s healthcare industry was a well-documented issue during the height of the pandemic. But, as the pandemic has subsided, there are still other problems that remain. And at the top of the list is malpractice lawsuits.
In recent years, Florida has become a hotbed for medical malpractice lawsuits. Many out-of-state attorneys have even set up shop in our state, lured by the promise of rich rewards. This trend is attributable to a variety of unique factors, including the state's large elderly population and its popularity as a tourist destination.
The result is that doctors are drowning under a wave of lawsuits and their insurance premiums skyrocketing, as well as ours.
Florida lawmakers need to change the state's medical malpractice laws in a way that would not invite even more lawsuit abuse. We need lawsuit reforms that will not make it easier for plaintiffs to win large judgments, and that will discourage attorneys from filing frivolous litigation in the first place.
If appropriate improvements to these laws are not made, patients will have fewer healthcare choices and be forced to travel longer distances for appropriate care. The quality of healthcare in Florida would be jeopardized as more and more doctors and hospitals are forced to close their doors.
Our lawmakers need to focus on lawsuit reforms that would foster a more stable and predictable legal environment for both patients and doctors.
