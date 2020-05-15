Editor:
I recently relocated to southwest Florida. After months of digesting the local newspaper, mainly the so-called news section, editorials and letters to the editor, I have derived a conclusion of the mentality of a large portion of this area of Florida.
Before I divulge my observations, consider the following statements. People believe what they want to believe; no reason, no fact, no logic or cognitive intuitiveness is needed, especially if it conforms to what they sincerely want to be true. That’s never been more apparent than now, and it’s extremely disappointing. The lemmings of the left-leaning population have a real problem with anything that is contrary to their belief system. Now I remember why I have more respect for dogs — they are intellectually honest.
My conclusion: stupidity is running rampant in some parts of the extremely left-leaning portion of the Suncoast. The use of the term “stupidity” is intentional, in lieu of ignorance. Ignorance can be remedied with education, but stupidity is incurable. Plus, this propaganda wing of the mainstream media, with their fetish for inaccuracy, dominates a large portion of Southwest Florida as news, the most extreme is referred to as editorials by the press.
Even though the majority of the local residents are conservatives, the socialists in this area appear to be much more vocal. If we do not take them to task and cull out these bad apples, we are entering into a dystopian, authoritarian future of misery for all.
Terry M. Campbell
Port Charlotte
