Editor:
President Donald Trump fact check. About 13,000 lies or false claims over 1,000 days since inaugurated. I see this lie check number pop up every day somewhere in press readings. Assuming the President's age 73 began lying at the age of 21, when he could vote, and stuff the ballot box. That total would then be 246,740 whoppers. Now lets say President Trump was a born liar and began lying at birth and robbed the cradle. Add another 99,645 false or misleading claims (like taking candy from a baby) for a total lifetime lie count of 346,385. What a guy!
This is of course an extrapolation based on U.S. free press mainstream media (MSM) information provided repeatedly to the public via newsprint, TV, AP, cable, and the many news outlets. This ain't funny any more. Nobody's buying into U.S. "journalism" circa 2019. Whatever happened to those mild-mannered reporters like Clark Kent and Lois Lane, and truth, justice and the American way. Superman, save us! Stop the fake presses!
Alan P. Lessman
Punta Gorda
