One percent of the people control 26% of the nation's wealth. There are in this top 1% great men and great women. There is also in this top 1% great criminals and great scoundrels who do not create wealth but manipulate the financial structure to reward themselves.
The devil must have his dues but to tax the rich until they are no more is Marxist hatred of people with brains, talent and ability.
Spending on infrastructure is one thing, new additional social spending for votes is quite another.
Social security taxes are paid on the first $122,000 of income. The paying of social security taxes on all income would guarantee the solvency of social security, Medicare and Medicaid.
Closing tax loops would ensure corporate Amazon pays some income tax.
Don't hire another 85,000 IRS agents because politicians will use them to harass their political enemies as they now do through the FBI.
Politicians spend an awful lot of time finger pointing and bickering amongst themselves. Our government of the politicians, by politicians, for the politicians is a dull boring melodrama and the media just amplifies the noise.
It takes a lot of money to get elected to public office which is how the rich own the politicians.
Making money is one thing, running a government quite another. If these top one percenters would limit their politics to voting government would be returned to we the people whose powers should not include plundering the rich.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.