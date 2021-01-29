Editor:

Having just read Michael Barone's column "Big Tech's ban on Trump feels 'creepy.'" I feel compelled to respond because Barone, and many others, confuse the first amendment (Trump's right to free speech) with the obligation of private businesses such as the big tech companies to report his messages.

President Trump has the right to free speech but they have the right as private businesses to decide if they wish to publicize it. Another example would be opinion TV networks like Fox and CNN. They can decide what guests they invite on their shows and what the discussion will be. They don't have to have anyone but those they choose. It is called the marketplace and we, as viewers can decide what we watch.

At one time there was a government requirement for journalists and TV networks to present both sides of an issue. It was called the Fairness Doctrine. In 1985, I believe, when Reagan was president, the FCC unanimously abolished it. In my opinion things went downhill in our national discourse from then on. Perhaps if the fairness doctrine were re-implemented, big tech would come under that umbrella. I believe that if that happened, perhaps we'd all cool down somewhat.

Dorothy Gaylord

Punta Gorda

