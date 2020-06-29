Editor:
“The business of America is business,” said President Calvin Coolidge in 1925 and it is more true today than ever.
Without an education that is relevant to the modern world, many will be on the periphery of life unable to pay their bills and being left behind, will approach life in an emotional way. For over 80 years, the African American citizens have complained about poor education, only to have it fall on deaf ears. There is no reason why we are looking at riots in 2020 and laying it at the foot of police brutality.
The education of the police to avoid the emotional outbursts was not done. The police are not there to “punish” but keep the peace. The job of all of us is to have discipline, to rely on those who have the power to redress wrongs and to have the education to know the society in which we live.
In our community, we do not know how well those students of color do as compared with the overall grades. Where do these students find themselves after high school. If the numbers do not show an equal outcome, we need to know why and do something about it.
We cannot continue to have a “less than” society and expect peace. We need to suck it up, both white and black and get what we need…. starting now. We do not have “systemic racism” in Charlotte County as much as we have “systemic indifference.”
Richard J. Pitz DMD
Punta Gorda
