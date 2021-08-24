Well it looks like Joke Biden has really screwed the pooch. Let it be known that the deaths of abandoned Americans and her allies is on you. You have blood on your hands.
Who would have closed their base and withdrawn troops before civilians? Only a doddering inept leader. Our perfumed princes a.k.a. military generals are too busy on rooting out conservatives. Our adversaries around the world are lovin' it. So much for foreign policy cred.
Now we can add to the failure list. Open borders with unvaccinated, terrorists, M-13, pouring across at thousands per day. Or how about a spike in inflation, gas and food on the rise. We shut down our oil production then ask OPEC to raise theirs only for them to tell us to pound sand. We help Russia to build their pipeline. A $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill with only $600 billion for roads and bridges. Repeal of the Hyde amendment so the U.S. can pay for abortions around the world. May God forgive you. Teaching CRT that blames America for all the evil, support of BLM that is a communist org, according to the Washington Examiner, go to their website and look it up. Defund police and are shocked by a rise in crime.
The left and Democrats are a joke. They and their socialist bedfellows are destroying our great nation. All because orange man had mean tweets. You are pathetic. Slo-Joe needs to be impeached now.
