Airport Authority elections in recent years have been uninteresting to downright nasty. Four years ago, we experienced the worst election in the airport’s history — a Julie Price challenging the incumbent Rob Hancik. Price was backed with thousands of dollars in “dark money” from Tallahassee PACs. Thankfully, Rob Hancik, with proven performance and experience, was re-elected.
The 2020 Authority election had three seats up. A Sarasota resident filed to run, which was engaging but inconsequential. Two of the incumbents went unchallenged. However, the third seat was vacated by long-term member Pam Seay who supported then-candidate Vanessa Grant Oliver. Challenged by Bob Starr, Oliver was elected by the same dark interests that supported Price.
Now, we have the upcoming 2022 election. Rob Hancik is running for re-election with an opponent who came out of nowhere and who was propped up by the same Price-and-Oliver interests. The question is, what’s going on in this year’s election?
The majority of the current Authority commissioners have delivered and are delivering a highly successful airport. Hancik, with his years of aviation experience, provides insight to the complexity of an airport and its development.
Analyzing published letters in The Daily Sun, Hancik’s opponent’s letters of support do not represent the facts and lack leadership credentials and experience. Leadership, integrity, experience, and individuality are traits needed to competently implement the Authority’s vision.
But, once again, there’s a compulsion to shift the majority of the Airport Authority board and to modify its direction.
