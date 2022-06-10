I recently received a mass email from Eric Bretan who is running against Rob Hancik in the Republican primary election for the Charlotte County Airport Authority Commission seat for District 2. Mr. Bretan’s brief email stated that “… I’m the only conservative running for Charlotte County Airport Authority.” Since I know this is not true, I decided to look further into this candidate.
Mr. Bretan’s campaign website indicates no experience in airport management. Apparently, he does have 15 years of experience in municipal and corporate banking. If Mr. Bretan had experience with airport management, then he would know that in the U.S. public airports are typically funded by grants from the federal government’s Airport and Airway Trust Fund (AATF). We all pay into this fund through taxes on airline tickets and aviation fuel for both passenger and cargo aircraft.
The significant and ongoing Punta Gorda Airport improvements are being funded utilizing these grants. My fear is that Mr. Bretan, or others who have encouraged him to run for this seat, may plan to use his banking experience to secure commercial loans in a bid to privatize the Punta Gorda Airport. I believe privatization would disqualify us from receiving future federal grants.
Rob Hancik is an accredited airport executive (AAE) with over 30 years of experience in public airport management. We need to re-elect Rob Hancik to keep the Punta Gorda airport a public airport and the Charlotte County treasure that it is.
