Editor:
Your vote counts. This is the most important election for our future and our children’s future! Our choice: Do you want an individual who says nice things nicely or one who does good things for Americans?
One who is physically and mentally declined or one who works hard and accomplished much in 20-hour-long days, every day? One who changes his mind constantly or one who you can trust what he says? One who wants to expand government elite controls over you or someone who eliminates unnecessary controls?
One who does what the lobbyist wants or one does what Americans need? One who has lined the pockets of he and his family or one who doesn’t even take his government salary for his hard work? Someone who has spent 37 years in government, accomplishing little or someone who has spent less than 4 years accomplishing more than any president has in our lifetime?
Someone who is nice and friendly or one who is not so pleasant but very effective? I vote to drain the swamp, less lobbyist control, less government control and more control over our own fate! Remember much of the media is part of the swamp! Our President must get a second term. We need him! Please consider the future!
Fremont Thompson
Englewood
