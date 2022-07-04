Florida's "red flag law" allows police to seize the firearms of those a judge deems a danger to themselves or others before a crime is committed, because the law's goal is to prevent a crime. This limits the "innocent until proven guilty" protections under our system of laws.
The benefit? If a crime is prevented, that is clearly a benefit. But how does anyone know a crime would have occurred, if it did not happen? Any other benefit? My answer is "yes...but." The "but" is: "but only if you exercise your responsibility to know who governs you and executes your laws." Florida's judges are elected on a non-partisan basis and are subject to "retention elections" to determine if they stay on the bench. Do you know who our judges are? You should.
A Tampa Circuit Court judge has (CNN, June 2022) taken firearms away from "dozens" of citizens under Florida's red flag law. Who are our judges, who is coming up for election or retention, and what is their judicial philosophy and record? Our laws are meant to be passed and implemented by people who represent us. If you don't know who they are and what they think how can you complain when they make a decision that you think is unjust or just plain wrong?
It's time our judicial system hears from the citizens whose freedom and safety it protects. If you support the Second Amendment you need to know more about who is deciding how it works here.
