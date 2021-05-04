We need to know where Wal-Mart stands on issues
Editor:
Mr. Doug McMillon,
CEO of Wal-Mart
Your silence on voter suppression is killing our precious democracy.
Since you decline to do anything or speak out against this injustice, perhaps it is time to show you how passionately against your position we are.
Imagine, hundreds of shoppers in each and every one of your stores across America, filling their carts with their weekly selections. But instead of going through the cashier lines and kiosks to pay for their selections, they leave them in the front of the store with a message attached to the cart:
“Since you have DESERTED the people that have supported your business for years, we decided to return the favor. I AM DESERTING WAL-MART!”
On that, they leave their full carts and walk out of the store.
Would that help you change your mind?
John R. Munn
Englewood
