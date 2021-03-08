Editor:
A little bit of good is better than a lot of bad. What makes people behave like they do? Is it their upbringing or something else?
Why have we become so insensitive to one another? As I see happening today. Have we become compliant with the people we see everyday as we travel the highways and byways of this great nation. Or have we turned our backs on why we were put on this earth?
God did not create us to be robots, but he did create us with a soul and spirit and the ability to love our fellow man. All the people in this world are God's children, weather we believe it or not. I feel good inside when I say, "Good Morning" to my neighbor or shake the hand of a stranger. "Thank you" are two of the nicest words I know. This would be such a wonderful world if we could treat each other with respect and kindness.
Marvin Coad
Port Charlotte
