—Editor:
Being a part of a Neighborhood Watch usually happens because crime develops on your streets near your home. It is not a decision taken lightly as it requires coordination among the other occupants of the area with frequent reporting as well as meetings. Though Covid-19 stopped the meetings they were held informally. We knew we had a serious problem and we continued meeting. Our objection was to return our neighborhood to a safe place where children, retired folk and working people live.
Reading the paper last week, eight of 18 cases were drug related. Judged Guilty 20/37 with most getting no probation, 6 months or 48 months and only two to jail. People bond out and this happens more frequently than not. Today’s paper prosecuted 11 out of 22.
So many of these ‘criminals’ are released right back onto the street — a revolving door which is expensive for the taxpayer. Citizens get hit once from the behaviors or thefts and then again from county law expenses. They get released and continue the cycle.
From what I have been observing, many are not employed; some never have been. It’s a system of living under the wire getting funds from family, from scrapping metal, stealing or selling more drugs to others. Drugs are addicting and they will sell their mother’s soul to get them. This present system of handling it is failing everyone. Make judges responsible. Police do their work and watch it all unravel. Keep criminals off the streets and taxpaying citizens safe.
Maryellen Race
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.