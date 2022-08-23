I believe that there is one truth. Half truths, opinions, emotions and rumors are weapons against righteousness designed to destroy nations, culture and civility. Lies create fear, fear causes divisions and divisions are workings of satan and his followers. Knowing that his rule will soon end, those evils will intensify. We are all witnesses to those evils.
There are leaders who will not yield to those evils. Two of those men are our Governor DeSantis and President Trump. Their sins? Governor DeSantis protected our children and our God-given rights. Many are critical of self governing, DeSantis protects that right. President Trump's record speaks for itself. Strong economy, family income gained about $6,000 yearly, energy independence and our enemies were playing nice. The values of self governing are unique to our country and the main reason while our country is the envy of the world. Either keep those values or lose your freedoms, the choice is ours.
It is shocking to me that many Americans hate our nation because “white Europeans stole land while enslaving Africans” in order to be profitable and successful. The truth is those sold to slave traders were Africans of warring tribes. Truth is Native Americans owned slaves and finally there were many “Black Slave Owners” like Anthony Johnson, Antoine Dubuclet or Nat Butler.
If our children are to be taught and not indoctrinated we need to start by teaching truth in American history and science. One God, one race, two genders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.