Racism is pervasive but not ubiquitous in our American culture. Couple this with a varying degrees of hypocrisy, it is unlikely that a cure or even a modicum of improvement is likely in our society.
A method to monitor unacceptable racist behavior by members of our police forces must be established. There should be a federal standard of police practices that could be monitored. It should be monitored by a national hotline that could be called by anyone being subject to racist behavior. This hotline should be funded and supported by federal employees with the resources to follow up complaints to the hotline.
It would not be realistic to respond to each and every call. However, the specifics of each case should be recorded and the data should indicate when a phone call to the mayor or chief of police regarding the number of complaints is warranted. The complainant must identify themselves but their identity must be protected from retribution.
Without some system of 24/7 monitoring and tracking, there will be no impetus to change the behavior of those who allow their bigotry to direct their behavior. Quarterly reports should be issued to the public as a form of transparency. The numbers would serve as a report card and a beacon of hope for continuous improvement.
Ronald Esser
Englewood
