Recently, a letter writer urged readers to check candidates' anti-Trump policies. She urges us to get details of these candidates' proposals and ideas, e.g. we should eschew vagueness/broad statements.
Would that she had done that with President Trump. Take his most recent coronavirus statements: first, it was a hoax, next it was being blown out of proportion. Don junior implied that Democrats invented it, as if only Republicans were going to get sick from it. Then President Trump said anyone who wanted to be tested could be, and added, "we have a tremendous testing system." Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the CDC, admitted that was very wrong.
The President has a history of alleging things with vague references, like implying Ted Cruz's Dad was in on the assassination of JFK and Obama was born in Kenya. People were saying these things, he said.
Well, here are some more things people are saying: Mike Pence, who's not a medical expert, should not be heading the coronavirus effort. Trump wants a scapegoat for this mess and intends to dump Pence anyway. They say he plans to ask Nikki Haley to run for VP and that Trump initially didn't ban travel from the UK along with banning the continent, because he owns needy golf courses there. Folks who have never questioned Trump's wild stories are now suddenly interested in facts? Hmm! We need a calm explanation of facts and we're not getting them from Trump. He needs Harry Truman's plaque telling him where the buck stops
Dorothy Gaylord
Punta Gorda
