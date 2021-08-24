Puppet Biden finally exposed! America retreating in shame. Trump's withdrawal plan was to withdraw once an Afghan province proved they could defend themselves, with no equipment left behind. Did Bumble Biden listen to his military advisors? No, only to his puppet masters. And look what happened. My heart goes out to those noble soldiers who lost their lives fighting for the Afghan people because of an inept president.
There's a move to tax people for their car miles used. Hmmm? Who does that affect? Tthe poor, inner city? No, most don't have cars or use transit. The rich? Silly, they have money. The middle class? Bingo!
BB wants to mandate masks on U.S. citizens, but allows thousands of illegal immigrants into our country, many are unmasked, not vaccinated, and Covid positive. Religious organizations then ship them to surrounding towns increasing the overall number of Covid positive people in our country, according to Fox and ONA. Allowing this flood of illegals into our country is a political move not a humanitarian move! Enough! Impeach the puppet.
Our VP, what has she done? Didn't even go to the hot spots at the border. Instead she went to the countries from which these illegals were coming from. To do what? Tell them how to run their country? How'd that turn out? What a a shame when someone is elected because of their gender and race and not 'by the content of their character' and their platform.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.