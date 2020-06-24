Editor:
The “brotherhood of law enforcement” is a very hard nut to crack. The makeup of these departments goes by their own set of rules, and don’t like to be challenged in any matter. This type of behavior has been going on for decades, with little push back from a mostly white America.
I say this because of a TV program I was watching last week showing a gentleman holding up a chart with the years 2000 through 2019 listed in a single row. After each year there was a number shown for the years 2000 –2015 the number was 0 then in 2016 and again in 2017 the number was 1 and in the final year of 2019 the number was 2.
At this point I’m wondering what the numbers represented, want to guess? I was shocked to hear that the numbers were the totals of how many police officer, in the line of duty, were convicted of 1st degree murder.
So, the governors, mayors, and police chiefs of our states, cities, and police departments need to set down new guidelines and enforce of them. Every officer needs to know up front, on day one, that their job is on the line for bad decisions that they make. There will be “no good old boys club” (union reps) to sweep things under the rug. You mess up, you're fired, period.
Anything short of this, we as citizens are just spinning our wheels and waiting for the next incident to happen again.
Ron Orlikowski
North Port
