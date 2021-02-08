Editor:
My husband and I have been trying to get vaccinated for the coronavirus but it seems the only place in Sarasota is right in Sarasota or a little bit south of there. Do the commissioners of North Port plan on trying to get sites here for 65 and older?
Both of us are older and have many pre-existing conditions but we would like to go locally to have this done. Why isn't DeSantis thinking about us here in North Port? Doesn't he realize that there is more population here in North Port now than there is in Sarasota?
We would really like help on this. If you can tell us who to contact that would be great. I have called numerous places and inquired online but zelch so far for those of us that want help on this. It is not right that with as many seniors as we have in North Port that there is nowhere to go for us to get this vaccine.
Pamela Johnson
North Port
