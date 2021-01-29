Editor:
I have read in the Sun about many issues that our commissioners are currently involved in, some with important pending results, some not so important. I have never read anything with our commissioners being involved with bringing Covid vaccines to our Health Center, here in North Port, off Pan American Boulevard.
I realize locations for administrating vaccines is a county function, but the city should have some influence in site selections. I would assume first responders and most city officials have been been given vaccine shots at the Health Center. There are many of us, considerably over 65, that could use help getting shots at a closer facility than driving to Sarasota.
Jim Hoadley
North Port
